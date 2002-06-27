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AUTOSTRADE FIRENZE-BOLOGNA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 900,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 900,000,000
Transport : € 900,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2004 : € 200,000,000
30/09/2005 : € 250,000,000
27/06/2002 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 450 mio for A1 motorway upgrading in Italy

Summary sheet

Release date
3 March 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2002
20020042
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Autostrade Firenze Bologna II
AUTOSTRADE S.p.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 900 million
EUR 2 370 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the upgrading of sections La Quercia-Barberino (40 km) and Firenze Nord - Firenze Sud (22km) of the A1 motorway. Investments involve the construction of a double carriage-way in a section (“variante di valico”), the widening of triple carriage-ways in other sections and the upgrading of the remaining stretches. Expected implementation 2002-2009.

The project forms an integral part of the Trans-European road network. It represents a strategic investment for the national transport system, facilitating the development of traffic flows between northern and southern regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has an acceptable environmental impact, respecting several conditions concerning landscape protection and acustic pollution. The procedures adopted as regards respect of environmental regulations are fully in line with EU standards.

Standard EU procurement procedures

Other links
Related press
EUR 450 mio for A1 motorway upgrading in Italy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 450 mio for A1 motorway upgrading in Italy
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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