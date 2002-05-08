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RAILWAY TRANSPORT SECTOR LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 34,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 34,000,000
Transport : € 34,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2003 : € 34,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2003
20020040
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Railway Transport Sector Loan
Ministry of Transport
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Loan of up to EUR 60 million
Estimated at approximately EUR 103 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a multi-annual investment program for upgrading of the railway infrastructure. Most of the project components are located along core rail routes within the TINA network and constitute necessary rehabilitation of priority lines. Project components are expected to be co-financed by ISPA.

The proposed upgrading of the Slovenian rail network along main corridors V and X would help shifting traffic to environmentally friendly rail transport and would help Slovenia cope with additional traffic expected between the EU and Slovenia while meeting EU standard requirements.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

There are no known environmental concerns at this stage as the works are essentially rehabilitation and upgrading of the existing priority network and thus fall outside Annexes I and II of the 97/11/EC Directive.

Tendering will comply with the Bank's rules.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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