Soziale Stadterneuerung Berlin

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the rehabilitation and modernisation of old (pre-1970) housing stock in the city of Berlin, including energy saving investments.
The project will contribute to improve the urban environment of Berlin, a city that still requires significant action in building rehabilitation to recover from an important maintenance backlog.
Alongside significant improvements in sanitation, the dwellings – and the environment generally - will benefit from improved thermal insulation to walls and roofs and by replacing external doors and windows. New more energy efficient heating sources and boilers will help reduce the levels of CO2 pollution. These measures, taken together with improvements in services and sanitation, will increase the quality of life for residents with consequent improvements in their health and well-being.
As the European Directives are firmly embedded into German Federal Law, works carried out by public housing companies in value above the threshold of EUR 5m will normally be procured in line with EU Directive 93/37/EEC for the procurement of public works contracts. For those below the threshold, national procurement laws will apply.
Urban renewal.
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