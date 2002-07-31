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CEG NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 34,791,684.79
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 34,791,684.79
Energy : € 34,791,684.79
Signature date(s)
21/11/2003 : € 34,791,684.79

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/11/2003
20020012
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEG Natural Gas Distribution
Companhia Distribuidora de Gas do Rio de Janeiro, CEG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 40 mio (approx EUR 42 mio)
USD 100 mio (approx EUR 106 mio)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments aimed at renovating and extending the existing natural gas network in the metropolitan area of Rio de Janeiro, as well as at converting a large part of the gas distribution system of Rio de Janeiro from manufactured gas to the use of more energy-efficient and less expensive natural gas.

To contribute to the country's efficient use of energy resources. Manufactured gas will be replaced by natural gas resulting in improved efficiency and lower specific emissions. To strengthen the reliability of Brazil's electricity generation system through increased availability of gas for thermal power generation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment after completion. The renovation of the existing gas network and the conversion from manufactured gas to natural gas aims at reducing significant gas losses in the network and the emissions from a town-gas plant. The extension of the network of natural gas fuel stations would help to reduce air pollution from traffic.Apart from disturbances during construction, impacts from medium and low pressure gas distribution grids remain normally limited and are not subject to detailed environmental assessment. For its high pressure grid, the promoter is required to conduct environmental assessment with involvement of the public.

The promoter will advertise a procurement notice for the project in the Official Journal of the EC with the subsequent prequalification of potentially interested companies and integration into its vendors list.

Comments

Gas Distribution

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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