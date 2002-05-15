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TOYOTA MOTOR MANUFACTURING TURKEY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 150,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/10/2002 : € 150,000,000
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EUR 150 mio for Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Turkey

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/10/2002
20020009
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Project
Toyota Group, i.e. Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan through its local subsidiary, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey (TMMT).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 125 million
Approximately EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of an existing vehicle manufacturing plant in Adapazari (eastern Marmara region – some 120 km east of Istanbul), and increase of its capacity to accommodate the production of selected models of the new Toyota Corolla model family.

The project will give an economic impulse to the eastern Marmara region of Turkey. The project will create new jobs with the number of employees expected to double from about 1150 last year to nearly 2000 by the year 2005.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter follows EU Directive requirements for all activities carried out in its European organisation, including the Turkish operation. In accordance with its normal procedure, the Bank will ensure that appropriate measures will be taken with respect to environmental protection.

Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project. The promoter can be expected to carry out competitive enquiries among potential suppliers for goods and services, as is usual in the industry. This will be verified during the project appraisal.

Comments

Automotive industry.

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EUR 150 mio for Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Turkey

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 150 mio for Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Turkey
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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