Summary sheet
Rehabilitation of 418 km of existing motorways in Croatia, most of them on the Pan European Corridors X and Xa.
The Croatian Government has recently decided to accelerate the construction and the rehabilitation of motorways throughout the country.
The project will have considerable impact on the environment, and the implications of this both on a formal and a substantive level will have to be carefully verified.In accordance with its normal procedures, the Bank will ensure that appropriate measures (including EIAs similar in practice to those required by EU law) will be taken with respect to environmental protection and that any possible negative impact will be studied and appropriate mitigating measures taken in good time.
EIB procedures for international procurement would be applied, where applicable.
Roads
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