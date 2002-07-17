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AYUNTAMIENTO DE VALENCIA INFRA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 60,000,000
Urban development : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2002 : € 60,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
17 July 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2002
20020007
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Ayuntamiento de Valencia Infra II
Ayuntamiento de Valencia
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of project cost.
To be determined.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a large number of small and medium size schemes in the urban renewal sector. The main objective is to improve basic infrastructure in one of the largest cities of Spain.

Supporting the economic development of the city and improving the quality of life of its residents and visitors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes a wide variety of schemes for which environmental impact assessment procedures will be applied according to national legislation and EU Directives concerning to environment protection.

The promoter is required to respect the European Directives as regards invitations to tender.

Comments

Sanitation, traffic & transport, urban redevelopment, social & educational infrastructure, cultural heritage and sport facilities.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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