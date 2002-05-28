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POZNAN URBAN RENEWAL AND HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 13,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 13,000,000
Urban development : € 13,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/10/2002 : € 13,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
28 May 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/10/2002
20020005
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Poznań urban renewal and housing
The City of Poznań
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Total amount of EUR 25 million. First tranche of EUR 13 million
Programme of EUR 112 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

1st stage - refurbishment of 50 buildings - within a programme of modernisation and upgrading of 150 old buildings owned by the City of Poznań and dedicated to social housing.

Rehabilitation of residential buildings, including substantial energy saving measures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes included in the project will have to comply with the national law and be in line with EU directives.

Compliant with EU Directives.

Comments

Construction

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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