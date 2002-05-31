Transco Gas Transmission

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Transco plc
130 Jermyn Street
London SW1Y 4UR
UK
Contact Point: Malcolm Cooper
The project intends to expand the gas transmission and distribution networks in the UK to meet future demand as well as to improve the operational safety of gas transmission systems and reduce gas losses. The proposed loan finances part of a capital expenditure programme, which has recently been agreed with the industry regulator. Investments will include the accelerated mainsreplacement programme requested by the Health and Safety Executive.
The project is aimed at aiding the promoter to meet peak capacity requirements for the transmission and distribution of natural gas and to fulfill legal and regulatory requirements regarding safety and the environment. In particular, the project is designed to result in improved safety and reliability of the supply network, to cater for demand growth, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and technical losses.
The schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC. The promoter has confirmed that Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate.
The programme falls under the Procurement Directive 93/38/EC and its amendment 98/4/EC. The promoter has confirmed to fully comply with its requirements. Advertising and notices are regularly placed in the Official Journal where appropriate. Companies are pre-qualified and contracts are usually awarded using restricted and negotiated procedures.
Oil and gas
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