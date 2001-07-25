Industriepark Leipzig Nord

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises preparatory ground works for an industrial park, including a new car manufacturing plant in Leipzig, to be completed by 2004, and comprises urban development investments such as road and rail links for the Northern Leipzig area.
The project has to be seen in the context of further developing the Bank's activities in the objective 1) region of Saxony. Moreover, the project will contribute substantially to develop and reinforce the economic base of the city (road and rail infrastructure).
The site was previously farming land and the City of Leipzig has undertaken a full EIA according to EU Directive 97/11, in order to convert and prepare the site for urban use. Under Federal German Law, substitute landscaping/greening for areas lost to the site will be undertaken.
European Directives are fully written into Federal German Law. Given the magnitude of the project components, EU Directive 93/37 has either already been or is in the process of being applied for all works involved.
Regional and Urban Development.
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