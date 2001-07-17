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IDKU LNG PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 304,468,800
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 304,468,800
Energy : € 304,468,800
Signature date(s)
19/12/2003 : € 152,234,400
19/12/2003 : € 152,234,400
Other links
Related press
USD 372 mio for the construction of the first “train” of a liquefied natural gas in Egypt

Summary sheet

Release date
6 November 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2003
20010717
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Idku natural gas liquefaction plant
El Behera Natural Gas Liquefaction Company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to USD 450 million
Estimated at approximately USD 1.3 billion
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project promoter will build a greenfield natural gas liquefaction (LNG) plant, located at Idku. The project will comprise a 3.6 million tonnes per annum natural gas liquefaction train, including a tanker loading jetty and other marine facilities.

The plant will enable the export of a part of the proven large Egyptian natural gas reserves. The project will thus generate substantial foreign exchange revenues for the country.The project involves technology transfers to Egypt through the participation of two major European companies in the project.The proposed project will encourage trade between Egypt and European countries in a key economic (as well as environmental) sector. From a European point of view, the project would help increase and diversify gas supplies to Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment due to its size, technical complexity and location. An Environmental Impact Assessment has been carried out. Mitigating measures to be applied, if any, and compliance with relevant legislation will be assessed during appraisal.

Procurement procedures would comply with the Bank’s procedures for private-sector projects.

Comments

Oil & Gas

Other links
Related press
USD 372 mio for the construction of the first “train” of a liquefied natural gas in Egypt

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
USD 372 mio for the construction of the first “train” of a liquefied natural gas in Egypt
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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