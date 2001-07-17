IDKU LNG PLANT

Summary sheet
The project promoter will build a greenfield natural gas liquefaction (LNG) plant, located at Idku. The project will comprise a 3.6 million tonnes per annum natural gas liquefaction train, including a tanker loading jetty and other marine facilities.
The plant will enable the export of a part of the proven large Egyptian natural gas reserves. The project will thus generate substantial foreign exchange revenues for the country.The project involves technology transfers to Egypt through the participation of two major European companies in the project.The proposed project will encourage trade between Egypt and European countries in a key economic (as well as environmental) sector. From a European point of view, the project would help increase and diversify gas supplies to Europe.
The project is subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment due to its size, technical complexity and location. An Environmental Impact Assessment has been carried out. Mitigating measures to be applied, if any, and compliance with relevant legislation will be assessed during appraisal.
Procurement procedures would comply with the Bank’s procedures for private-sector projects.
Oil & Gas
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