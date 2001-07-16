UPGRADING EGYPTIAN ENTERPRISES II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Further to the success of the first EUR 25 Million risk capital facility, signed in November 1998, that has been fully allocated and almost entirely disbursed over a three year period, the EIB is implementing a second facility of EUR 25 Million. It will be used by selected financial intermediaries and fund managers to partially finance their own private equity investments, thereby strengthening the equity base of Egyptian enterprises. A profit-sharing formula between the intermediaries and the Bank will ensure an optimal adequation of both parties' interests.
The project aims at financing through equity or quasi equity the creation or the development of Egyptian private companies over a medium or long term period. Priority will be given to small and medium size enterprises. A reasonable return on investment is to be achieved.
Where applicable, an environmental analysis will be part of the Intermediaries' due diligence process while appraising projects to be financed by the EIB. The projects will have to comply with national environment legislation and with the obligations of multilateral environmental agreements to which Egypt is a party.
Industry, agro-industry, tourism, infrastructures, health and education.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.