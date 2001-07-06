Flood Prevention

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the first stage of the national Flood Protection Strategy and includes a number of priority schemes designed to mitigate flood risk in favour of an estimated 550 000 population.
The measures implemented by the project will safeguard human health, contribute to river basin management in line with the EU Water Framework Directive, and support the trans-boundary activities of the river basin commissions of Elbe, Oder and Danube. The project is a pre-requisite for lowering the risk of future economic disruption as well as for a stable economic development in the affected regions and will improve the quality of life of the people residing in the Morava, Oder and Elbe basins.
Schemes are screened and, where applicable, EIAs will be carried out in line with EU Directives 97/11/EC amending 85/337/EEC and 92/43/EEC.
In line with EU Procurement Directives, tenders for schemes of a cost in excess of EUR 5 m will be published in the OJ of the EU. The others will be subject to national tendering advertised according to Czech law.
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