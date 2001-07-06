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FLOOD PREVENTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 60,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/05/2002 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 60 mio for flood protection schemes in the Czech Republic

Summary sheet

Release date
2 May 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2002
20010706
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Flood Prevention
Ministry of Agriculture of the Czech Republic, with the River Boards and the Agricultural Water Management Authority as implementing agencies.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 mio for a first tranche
Cost estimated by the Bank at EUR 197 mio. Cost of the first tranche estimated by the promoter at EUR 120 mio
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the first stage of the national Flood Protection Strategy and includes a number of priority schemes designed to mitigate flood risk in favour of an estimated 550 000 population.

The measures implemented by the project will safeguard human health, contribute to river basin management in line with the EU Water Framework Directive, and support the trans-boundary activities of the river basin commissions of Elbe, Oder and Danube. The project is a pre-requisite for lowering the risk of future economic disruption as well as for a stable economic development in the affected regions and will improve the quality of life of the people residing in the Morava, Oder and Elbe basins.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schemes are screened and, where applicable, EIAs will be carried out in line with EU Directives 97/11/EC amending 85/337/EEC and 92/43/EEC.

In line with EU Procurement Directives, tenders for schemes of a cost in excess of EUR 5 m will be published in the OJ of the EU. The others will be subject to national tendering advertised according to Czech law.

Other links
Related press
EUR 60 mio for flood protection schemes in the Czech Republic

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 60 mio for flood protection schemes in the Czech Republic
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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