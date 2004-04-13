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TRAMWAY DE CLERMONT-FERRAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 120,000,000
Transport : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/10/2004 : € 30,000,000
29/10/2004 : € 30,800,000
29/10/2004 : € 59,200,000
Other links
Related press
2004-102: EUR 155.7 mio for the tramway in Clermont-Ferrand, France

Summary sheet

Release date
13 April 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2004
20010688
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Tramway de Clermont-Ferrand
Syndicat Mixte des Transports en Commun de l’Agglomération Clermontoise (SMTC).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million.
EUR 372 million (of which EUR 290 million in core investment).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of construction of the first line of a new urban tramway network in Clermont Ferrand. The line will be 14 km long in total and serve 31 stations. The project also includes the acquisition of 20 trams on tyres.

The project, which forms part of the urban mobility plan for the conurbation, will open up access to the centre of Clermont-Ferrand for people living on the outskirts and bring its amenities and jobs within easier reach. By offering a fast and regular service, the rubber-tyred tram network, mostly running in dedicated corridors, represents a viable alternative to the private car.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Overall, the project will have a positive environmental impact.

The project falls under European procurement directive 93/38/EC as amended by directive 98/4/EC. The promoter complies fully with the provisions of this directive.

Comments

Urban transport.

Other links
Related press
2004-102: EUR 155.7 mio for the tramway in Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
2004-102: EUR 155.7 mio for the tramway in Clermont-Ferrand, France
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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