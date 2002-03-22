AEM MILANO GENERAZIONE - AFI

Summary sheet
The project concerns (i) the upgrade of the promoter's main thermal power plant, with the repowering of an existing generation unit and the installation of an additional combined cycle unit, and (ii) the upgrade of the promoter's hydroelectric system, with the expansion of two hydro plants including also the construction of a related head race channel.
The project is designed to improve the promoter's efficiency in electricity generation through an upgrade of its thermal plant capacity and an increase in the reliability of and power reserve availability at its main hydro facilities. More generally, the project will improve the efficiency of electricity production in the largest urban area in Italy, with its renewable energy component contributing significantly to reducing specific greenhouse gases and other emissions in the area.
The promoter's investment programme has been designed to comply fully with the provisions of Italy's Piano Energetico Nazionale of 1988, in terms of energy saving, environmental protection, and the production of energy from renewable sources. AEM is also committed to keeping pace with the emission standards set in the relevant EU directive 2001/80 as well as at the Kyoto Conference in 1997. The thermal component falls under Annex 1 and the hydro component under Annex 2 of EU directive 97/11.
The promoter carries out formal international tendering for all works contracts and equipment following the relevant national legislation, including publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities when appropriate.
Electricity generation
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