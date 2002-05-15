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Summary sheet
General Company of the Tartous Port
Contact point: Ministry of Transport
Upgrading and expansion of the Port of Tartous.
To accommodate better container and general cargo traffic and to introduce more effective working practices with the provision of efficient cargo handling equipment and training of technical staff. To strengthen the country's infrastructure, technology and services, with a view to preparing Syria for its participation in the Euro-Mediterranean Free Trade area to be established in 2010.
Consisting of civil works inside the existing port breakwaters and provision of cargo handling equipment, the project only has a limited impact on the environment. Specific environmental aspects (such as deposit of dredged materials) will be reviewed in technical studies to be carried out with the detailed design phase of the project.
Procurement of the major civil works and equipment contracts, either financed by the Bank or the Syrian budget, will be through open tenders advertised in the Official Journal of the European Communities.
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