AEM TORINO - CENTRALE MONCALIERI

Summary sheet
The project concerns the upgrade of the promoter's main cogeneration plant, with the installation of a CHP/combined cycle unit. The plant supplies heat to adjacent residential areas as well as electricity.
The project is designed to improve the overall performance of the promoter's electricity and district heating production activities, for the benefit of one of the largest and most densely populated urban area in northwest Italy. This will result from the conversion of a conventional thermal plant to more energy efficient natural gas-fired technology leading to substantial efficiency improvements. In addition to the benefits of improved efficiency, the project will have a positive environmental impact accruing to the city and surrounding areas, which are partially defined as Objective 2 areas, thus contributing to the European Union's regional development objective.
The project is designed to improve the promoter's efficiency in electricity and heat generation. This is expected to lead to substantial reductions in specific greenhouse gas and other emissions, so contributing to the relevant EU objectives. In general, AEM Torino is committed to keeping pace with the emission standards set in the relevant EU directive 2001/80 as well as at the Kyoto Conference in 1997. The project falls under Annex 1 of the EU directive 97/11.
The promoter carries out formal international tendering for all works contracts and equipment following the relevant national legislation, including publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities when appropriate.
Combined heat and power generation
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