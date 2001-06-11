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BBC WORLDWIDE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,400,775.7
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 40,400,775.7
Telecom : € 40,400,775.7
Signature date(s)
31/05/2002 : € 40,400,775.7
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EUR 40 mio to BBC Worldwide for audiovisual productions

Summary sheet

Release date
17 July 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/05/2002
20010611
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BBC Worldwide
BBC Worldwide Limited (BBCW).BBCW is the main commercial arm and a 100% owned subsidiary of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 25 mio
Of the order of GBP 200 mio
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Corporate facility to finance the expansion of BBCW's investments in BBC's new productions over the period 2002-2004. BBCW's portfolio of programmes focuses on news, education (incl. digital curriculum) and entertainment (incl. children programmes and music).

Public service broadcasting plays an important role in promoting cultural diversity, in providing educational programming, in guaranteeing objective and pluralistic information and in supplying quality programming. In addition, this project will sustain the audiovisual production sector since the realisation of the BBC programmes is mainly done by independent producers. By re-investing the proceeds of its earnings in BBC programmes, BBCW enhances investment in public service programming and in the creative arts in Britain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Not applicable.

In compliance with appropriate EU Directives.

Comments

Audiovisual

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EUR 40 mio to BBC Worldwide for audiovisual productions

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 40 mio to BBC Worldwide for audiovisual productions
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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