Summary sheet
The Motorway and Expressway Programme concerns the development of the Slovak road network through the construction of new sections of motorways and expressways, as well as the upgrading of small sections of existing roads.
The project will support the alleviation of main traffic bottlenecks in the motorway and expressway network.
The Slovak “Environmental Impact Assessment Act” of 1994 and the Resolution of the Ministry of the Environment dated 28 February 1996 specify the types of construction for which an environmental assessment is required and the procedures to be adopted. The requirements are similar to those specified in EU Directive 97/11 in particular all motorways require “compulsory evaluation” and “screening” is required for Class I and Class II roads over 5km long. The procedure and subjects to be included in a “compulsory evaluation” are specified and include an Environmental Impact Statement and public consultation. Similarly, the elements to be examined where “screening” is required are specified. These include what is, in effect, a preliminary impact assessment. All schemes which affect an area of special environmental interest must be subject to the “screening” process, even if their dimensions fall below the thresholds specified in the Act.
The works contracts will be procured based on open international tendering.
Roads
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