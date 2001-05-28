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AMSTERDAM SCHIPHOL AIRPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/10/2002 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 150 mio for a new runway at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Summary sheet

Release date
23 January 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/10/2002
20010528
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
Schiphol Group
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 382 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a fifth runway and associated infrastructure: The new north-south runway, at 3 800 m long and 60 m wide will be capable of accommodating aircraft operating on long-haul routes and will be operable in all weather conditions.

The fifth runway will make an essential contribution in meeting environmental constraints of the airport, as it will significantly reduce the amount of noise in surrounding residential areas while ensuring the continued development and growth of the airport.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Full EIA procedures have been undertaken prior to planning approval including an extensive public enquiry process.

Past procurement procedures followed open procedures and were advertised in the OJEC consistent with EC Directives. Future contracts will be advertised and tendered in accordance with these directives.

Comments

Airport operations

Other links
Related press
EUR 150 mio for a new runway at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 150 mio for a new runway at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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