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RENTENBANK LAENDLICHE ENTWICKLUNG OST

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 149,869,329.85
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 149,869,329.85
Credit lines : € 149,869,329.85
Signature date(s)
5/06/2002 : € 50,000,000
4/03/2003 : € 99,869,329.85

Summary sheet

Release date
11 December 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/06/2002
20010512
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Rentenbank Ländliche Entwicklung Ostdeutschland (Global loan)
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Approx. EUR 300 million until 2003.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Global loan will fund Rentenbank's dedicated special programmes to finance long term investments in the fields of agro-food production, rural development, forestry and rehabilitation of small villages.

This is the first Global Loan exclusively earmarked for projects in the areas of agro-food, rural development, forestry and rehabilitation of small villages in Eastern Germany. The projects to be financed will enhance rural development by improving the environmental working and living conditions in rural areas also by creating employment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured.

For the award of public contracts the EU tender directives are to be followed.

Comments

Assisted areas, predominantly Objective 1, environmental protection and SME's.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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