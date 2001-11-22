ENERGIE-VERSORGUNG NIEDEROESTERREICH

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a large waste incineration plant with a 350.000 t/a throughput capacity. The waste is to be incinerated by grate firing, with a downstream boiler plant. The steam from the incinerator will, in turn, generate an energy output of 120 MW in the nearby -EVN held- power station's steam cycle.
The project is one of a series aiming at the implementation of recent Austrian legislation regulating the treatment of non-recycled municipal waste after 2004, when the joint effect of the Austrian Ordinance Governing Waste Dumps, water laws and the Amendment of the Act Governing Reclamation of Contaminated Sites will call for an additional incineration capacity for 2.8 million metric tons at ecologically state-of-the-art facilities fitted with flue gas cleaning systems.
The request for the construction permit was sent to the public authorities in May 1998. As requested by the licensing authorities, a formal EIA has been carried out in compliance with the requirements set by the EC Directive 85/337. The government’s environmental impact assessment was completed in January 2000. In June 1997, a referendum had shown that 74% of the population of Zwentendorf was in favour of the project. The licensing procedure also incorporated a public hearing, which took place in January 2000.
Procurement started in February 2000. All technical components were tendered at EU level, in accordance with the EC-Directive.
Waste management
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