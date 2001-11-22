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ENERGIE-VERSORGUNG NIEDEROESTERREICH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 55,000,000
Solid waste : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/02/2003 : € 25,000,000
6/06/2002 : € 30,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
22 November 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/06/2002
20010494
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Avn Abfallverwertung Niederösterreich Ges.m.b.H & Co. KG
Energie-Versorgung Niederösterreich AG (EVN), Maria Enzersdorf, Niederösterreich
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
About EUR 55 million
About EUR 144 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a large waste incineration plant with a 350.000 t/a throughput capacity. The waste is to be incinerated by grate firing, with a downstream boiler plant. The steam from the incinerator will, in turn, generate an energy output of 120 MW in the nearby -EVN held- power station's steam cycle.

The project is one of a series aiming at the implementation of recent Austrian legislation regulating the treatment of non-recycled municipal waste after 2004, when the joint effect of the Austrian Ordinance Governing Waste Dumps, water laws and the Amendment of the Act Governing Reclamation of Contaminated Sites will call for an additional incineration capacity for 2.8 million metric tons at ecologically state-of-the-art facilities fitted with flue gas cleaning systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The request for the construction permit was sent to the public authorities in May 1998. As requested by the licensing authorities, a formal EIA has been carried out in compliance with the requirements set by the EC Directive 85/337. The government’s environmental impact assessment was completed in January 2000. In June 1997, a referendum had shown that 74% of the population of Zwentendorf was in favour of the project. The licensing procedure also incorporated a public hearing, which took place in January 2000.

Procurement started in February 2000. All technical components were tendered at EU level, in accordance with the EC-Directive.

Comments

Waste management

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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