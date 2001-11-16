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M4 PPP TOLL MOTORWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 103,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 103,000,000
Transport : € 103,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/03/2003 : € 103,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 130 mio for the N4 Kinnegad - Kilcock bypass in Ireland

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/03/2003
20010490
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
M4 toll motorway (PPP project)
The National Roads Authority (NRA) through the Local Government and the Regions (Westmeath, Meath and Kildare County Councils)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the total project cost
Project cost will only be known when the preferred bidder has been appointed
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the design, construction, finance and operation (DBFO), during a concession period of 30 years, of approximately 35km of 2x2 lane motorway running parallel and replacing the N4 from the existing M4 motorway at Kilcock to the N4/N6 junction at Kinnegad

The construction of the new motorway will deliver a high quality route that would offer a greatly improved service for users and be capable of accommodating significant traffic volumes. Expected immediate benefits are:

  • improvement of traffic flows in a heavily congested zone,
  • reductions in travel time,
  • reductions in vehicle operating costs.

At the same time, traffic safety is expected to increase.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter is required to respect the regulations imposed by the Directive 97/11/EC. The EIB will review the environmental impact assessment required under the statutory approval process in the Ireland

The project was advertised in the Official Journal of the EU on 30 November 2000 in accordance with Directive 93/37/CEE. NRA received pre-qualification submissions from consortia in January 2001. Four consortia were subsequently invited to submit tenders by 18 February 2002. The NRA expects to choose a preferred bidder by end June 2002 and sign the concession agreement (the DBFO contract) by end August 2002

Other links
Related press
EUR 130 mio for the N4 Kinnegad - Kilcock bypass in Ireland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 130 mio for the N4 Kinnegad - Kilcock bypass in Ireland
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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