M4 PPP TOLL MOTORWAY

Summary sheet
The project comprises the design, construction, finance and operation (DBFO), during a concession period of 30 years, of approximately 35km of 2x2 lane motorway running parallel and replacing the N4 from the existing M4 motorway at Kilcock to the N4/N6 junction at Kinnegad
The construction of the new motorway will deliver a high quality route that would offer a greatly improved service for users and be capable of accommodating significant traffic volumes. Expected immediate benefits are:
- improvement of traffic flows in a heavily congested zone,
- reductions in travel time,
- reductions in vehicle operating costs.
At the same time, traffic safety is expected to increase.
The promoter is required to respect the regulations imposed by the Directive 97/11/EC. The EIB will review the environmental impact assessment required under the statutory approval process in the Ireland
The project was advertised in the Official Journal of the EU on 30 November 2000 in accordance with Directive 93/37/CEE. NRA received pre-qualification submissions from consortia in January 2001. Four consortia were subsequently invited to submit tenders by 18 February 2002. The NRA expects to choose a preferred bidder by end June 2002 and sign the concession agreement (the DBFO contract) by end August 2002
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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