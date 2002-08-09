RETECAL Cable telecom - AFI

Summary sheet
This project consists of the expansion of a broadband cable telecom network in the Castilla y León region to provide telephony, cable TV and Internet services.
This project fits well within the Bank's mission to support regional development, competitiveness and innovation investments.
The electronic equipment will be housed in office-type buildings and most of the cables will be placed inside ducts. The negative effects will be the erection of a few antennas, the visual effects of cables laid along facades and temporary traffic disruptions caused by civil works. Compliance with regional, national and EU legislation will be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter operates in a fully competitive market and is thus not bound to EU Directive 93/38/EEC (see also EC Communication 1999/C 129/C5), concerning supply contracts. Purchase of services, works and equipment should be procured following enquiries, restricted or open biddings. These procedures and its cost effectiveness will be checked during the appraisal.
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