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FLUGHAFEN HAMBURG II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 220,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 220,000,000
Transport : € 220,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2003 : € 110,000,000
10/12/2004 : € 110,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
19 March 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2003
20010445
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Flughafen Hamburg II
Flughafen Hamburg GmbH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
up to EUR 250 million
up to EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the airport's planned expansion programme for 2002-2007 and comprises the construction of Terminal 2, a multi-storey car park, administration support buildings, including shopping and business facilities. The project will increase the airport's passenger handling capacity up to 15m per year.

The project will help accommodate traffic growth in Hamburg and surrounding region, saving passengers from using alternative, second-best transport means, hence contributing to the region's integration with the rest of Europe and with third countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU directives and national legislation.

All construction, supply and concession contracts have been or will be awarded in compliance with the relevant EU directives on procurement.

Comments

Infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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