KLINIKUM BARMBEK, HAMBURG

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of a 670-bed general hospital built to current standards in the actual 22-hectare campus location of one of LBK's hospitals, Allgemeine Krankenhaus Barmbek, which will be partially demolished.
The existing 90-year old general hospital is not longer suitable for economic provision of modern healthcare. While the new hospital will provide at least an equivalent amount of services, it is anticipated to save at least 15% cost and take up only about 30% of the space compared with the present situation. In addition to construction costs, the project includes medical equipment and information technology. Integral to the project, an innovative organisational approach is being introduced at the hospital.
Healthcare facilities are not specifically mentioned in the Council Directive 97/11/EEC on EIA. The project consists of a replacement of an existing hospital (to be demolished) by a new one at the same location in Hamburg. It does not affect any protected area and it is not included in the Directive. Compliance with applicable environmental national regulations will be examined during appraisal.
The project will be implemented using a special purpose vehicle to build, finance and transfer the hospital, which will then be operated and maintained by LBK under a 20-year rental agreement. The adequacy of the promoter's procurement procedures will be examined during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.