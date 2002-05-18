HSBC ENERGY EFFICIENCY GL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
A large number of UK households are suffering from “fuel poverty” whereby they are spending a disproportionate share of their income on heating or are unable to pay for adequate heating in the properties they occupy. In order to tackle this problem, the UK Government is supporting the establishment by the gas company Transco of the “Affordable Warmth Programme”, in co-operation with Local Authorities, Housing Associations and banks/leasing houses. The proposed global loan would focus on financing new efficient heating systems for social housing owned by local authorities or housing associations.
The objective is to supply competitive finance to local authorities and housing associations taking part in the “Affordable Warmth Programme”.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with national and EU Directives, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with EU Directives in particular for the award of public sector contracts, as appropriate.
Social housing
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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