Martinique Centre Hospitalier

A study of the MFE project's environmental impact was carried out at the request of the competent authorities, and its conclusions (including the requisite mitigating measures) will be incorporated into the project. The MFE will be built directly alongside the CHU of Fort-de-France (PZQ hospital) on a site belonging to the hospital. It will be connected to the CHU's medical and surgical departments, as well as to its technical services (medical imaging laboratory), by means of a walkway blended into the environment. The nature of the site of the new maternity unit will necessitate hydraulic works to control rainwater run-offs. Specific earthquake protection measures will also be required as Martinique is in an area of high seismic risk. The unit will have its own access, and landscaping is planned. The project also takes account of the various requirements of advanced health (e.g. disposal of clinical waste) and safety standards.