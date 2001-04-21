PRET GLOBAL BURKINA FASO

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Bank Of Africa Burkina Faso (BOA Burkina Faso)
- Société Générale de Banques au Burkina (SGBB)
- Burkina Bail
Deux lignes de crédit en faveur d'une part de la SGBB et de BOA Burkina Faso, d'autre part de Burkina Bail, pour l'octroi de financements aux petites et moyennes entreprises
Renforcer l'accès des intermédiaires à des ressources à moyen et long terme afin de promouvoir le financement – sous forme de prêts et crédit-bail – des projets d'investissement des petites et moyennes entreprises, et de contribuer ainsi à une meilleure compétitivité et à la croissance du secteur privé du Burkina.
L'impact environnemental de chacun des projets d'investissement appuyés au moyen des prêts globaux sera évalué par les intermédiaires sur base des instructions de la Banque qui contrôlera la conformité des projets aux normes environnementales qu'elle applique normalement.
Le choix des matériels, services et travaux dans le cadre des projets appuyés sera effectué selon les procédures appropriées – appels à la concurrence internationale ou nationale ou consultations – compte tenu des caractéristiques des projets.
Industrie, agro-industrie, tourisme, services liés à ces secteurs, éducation et santé
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.