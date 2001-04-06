Lebanese Highways

Summary sheet
The project would consist of the construction and the development of highway sections representing major regional links, notably with Syria.
The project consists of improvements to the main road corridors linking Lebanon and Syria, thus contributing to the development of an international multimodal transport network in the region, which has emerged as a planning goal for the Euro-Med partnership. It will foster international trade and improve access to the hinterland from the ports of Beirut and Tripoli. As such, the project is complementary to projects already supported in Lebanon.
Benefits of the project will include savings in user time, vehicle operating costs and accident costs. Additional benefits are likely to stem from generated traffic in a context where the existing networks are congested due to high rates of traffic growth.
Complete feasibility studies and environmental impact assessments have been executed. Their compliance with existing legislation and approval by the relevant authorities will be checked.
The project will be tendered following international competitive bidding procedures in line with the Bank’s procurement guidelines.
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