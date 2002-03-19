Nubariya Combined Cycle Power Plant

Summary sheet
The project consists of a 750 MWe dual-fired (natural gas and light fuel oil) combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) generation module at a new power station to be built at Nubariya. The power station is designed to accommodate two identical CCGT modules. The project represents the first of these modules, together with interconnection to the grid via a new 500 KV single circuit overhead transmission line to Cairo (90 Km), two new double circuit 220 KV transmission lines to nearby substations (20 and 15 Km), and two additional 500 KV transformers at a nearby substation.
The project will meet growing electricity demand at a competitive cost using modern energy efficient technology with a relatively low environmental impact. The plant will utilise natural gas for which abundant national reserves are proven and will thus contribute to the use of indigenous resources and the rational use of energy.
An Environmental Impact Assessment will be carried out in accordance with the prevailing legislation. The use of natural gas in a modern combined-cycle power plant is expected to result in a relatively low level of atmospheric pollution. Mitigating measures to be applied and compliance with relevant EU legislation will be assessed during appraisal.
The items to be financed by the Bank would be procured through international tender, with publication in the Official Journal of the European Communities.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.