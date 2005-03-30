BUCHAREST GLINA WWTP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the treatment of Bucharest wastewaters currently discharged untreated into downstream Dambovita River, causing tremendous pollution to the Danube and Black Sea basin. The wastewater treatment plant will have an average treatment capacity of 18m3/sec, a pollution load of 2.4m population equivalent, and will be one of the largest in Europe.
The project will accelerate Romania’s compliance with EU environmental standards, significantly improve the environmental situation in and downstream Bucharest towards the Danube basin, reduce public health risks by reducing pollution, and support management of natural resources. The project will assist in developing institutional capacity in the environmental services sector. The Bank loan will complement grant money from the European Commission (ISPA Programme).
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 97/11/EC amending 85/337/EEC. A comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment and procedures including public consultation have been done and are being reviewed by the Bank and the European Commission as part of the appraisal process.
Tendering procedures will follow the principles of the respective EU procurement directives, including, where required, publication in the EU Official Journal. Works, supplies and services will be tendered jointly with the European Commission, and the Bank will align with EU procurement regulations. Tender evaluation procedures will be closely monitored by the Commission’s Delegation in Bucharest.
Environment – water and wastewater treatment.
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