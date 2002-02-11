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TRANVIA DE TENERIFE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 138,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 138,000,000
Transport : € 138,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/10/2002 : € 138,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 138 mio for new Tenerife Tramway in Spain

Summary sheet

Release date
11 February 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/10/2002
20010353
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Tranvía de Tenerife
Metropolitana de Tenerife, S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the total project cost
Around 240 millions EUR
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design and construction of the 17 km tramway between La Laguna and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The project will contribute to regional development by improving traffic conditions and the urban environment in Santa Cruz.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter is required to respect the norms imposed by the Directive 97/11/EC. In accordance with its normal procedure, the Bank will ensure that appropriate measures have been defined as regards environmental protection.

The promoter is required to respect the European Union Directives as regards procurement procedures.

Comments

Environment, Transport and Communication

Other links
Related press
EUR 138 mio for new Tenerife Tramway in Spain

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 138 mio for new Tenerife Tramway in Spain
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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