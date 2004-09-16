BUDAPEST CENTRAL WWTP

The project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the BCWWTP and ancillary investments. It includes the following main investments:

A new main sewer along the Buda side of the Danube River;

Upgrading and extension of three main pumping stations within the Budapest Central catchment area (Ferencváros, Kelenföld and Albertfalva pumping stations);

River crossings for wastewater mains from the Kelenföld and the Ferencváros pumping stations under the Danube River to the BCWWTP;

A waste water treatment plant with a capacity of 350.000 m3/day; and

A final sludge treatment and disposal system for the sludge produced at the BCWWTP.

The project is scheduled to be implemented by the end of 2009.