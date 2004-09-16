Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BUDAPEST CENTRAL WWTP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 194,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 194,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 194,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/07/2005 : € 94,000,000
18/07/2005 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB provides loans in Hungary exceeding EUR 1 billion

Summary sheet

Release date
16 September 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/07/2005
20010343
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Budapest Central Waste Water Treatment Plant Project (the “BCWWTP”)

Municipality of Budapest
Office of the Mayor
Attn. Mr. Attila PÓCS
Counsellor, Head of Project Implementation Unit
Városház u. 9 - 11H-1364  Budapest
POB. 1
Tel. +361 327 1066

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 147 million.
Approximately EUR 529 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the BCWWTP and ancillary investments. It includes the following main investments:

  • A new main sewer along the Buda side of the Danube River;
  • Upgrading and extension of three main pumping stations within the Budapest Central catchment area (Ferencváros, Kelenföld and Albertfalva pumping stations);
  • River crossings for wastewater mains from the Kelenföld and the Ferencváros pumping stations under the Danube River to the BCWWTP;
  • A waste water treatment plant with a capacity of 350.000 m3/day; and
  • A final sludge treatment and disposal system for the sludge produced at the BCWWTP.

The project is scheduled to be implemented by the end of 2009.

The project represents a cost-effective solution to wastewater collection, treatment and sludge disposal in central Budapest to meet EU and Hungarian environmental standards. It is expected that there will be indirect benefits to the city through reduced pollution of the Danube and greater tourism potential of the riverfront.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been designed in full compliance with national and relevant EU environmental directives. Upon completion and successful start of operation wastewater generated by more than 90% of Budapest population (for the time being some 1.8 million) will be treated biologically.

Hungarian public procurement act to be applied (EU directives transposed into national law).

Comments

Environment sector.

Other links
Related press
EIB provides loans in Hungary exceeding EUR 1 billion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB provides loans in Hungary exceeding EUR 1 billion
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications