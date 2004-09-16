BUDAPEST CENTRAL WWTP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Municipality of Budapest
Office of the Mayor
Attn. Mr. Attila PÓCS
Counsellor, Head of Project Implementation Unit
Városház u. 9 - 11H-1364 Budapest
POB. 1
Tel. +361 327 1066
The project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the BCWWTP and ancillary investments. It includes the following main investments:
- A new main sewer along the Buda side of the Danube River;
- Upgrading and extension of three main pumping stations within the Budapest Central catchment area (Ferencváros, Kelenföld and Albertfalva pumping stations);
- River crossings for wastewater mains from the Kelenföld and the Ferencváros pumping stations under the Danube River to the BCWWTP;
- A waste water treatment plant with a capacity of 350.000 m3/day; and
- A final sludge treatment and disposal system for the sludge produced at the BCWWTP.
The project is scheduled to be implemented by the end of 2009.
The project represents a cost-effective solution to wastewater collection, treatment and sludge disposal in central Budapest to meet EU and Hungarian environmental standards. It is expected that there will be indirect benefits to the city through reduced pollution of the Danube and greater tourism potential of the riverfront.
The project has been designed in full compliance with national and relevant EU environmental directives. Upon completion and successful start of operation wastewater generated by more than 90% of Budapest population (for the time being some 1.8 million) will be treated biologically.
Hungarian public procurement act to be applied (EU directives transposed into national law).
Environment sector.
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