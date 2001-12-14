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PORT DE TRIPOLI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 45,000,000
Transport : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/06/2002 : € 45,000,000
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EUR 45 mio for Port of Tripoli in Lebanon

Summary sheet

Release date
14 December 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/06/2002
20010338
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Port de Tripoli
Office d’Exploitation du Port de Tripoli, an arm of the Ministry of Transport and Public Works
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to approx. EUR 45 million
Up to approx. EUR 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of construction of a new quay outside the existing sea defences. The scheme includes seabed excavation works, extension of the outer breakwater to protect the new works and development of the wharf in the quay area. 

The project will make it possible to cater for the forecast expansion in freight traffic and contribute to improving the efficiency of port operations. It will therefore assist growth in - particularly international - trade and the country’s economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter will conduct the requisite environmental impact studies and implement the resulting accompanying measures.

Contracts for the project components will be awarded following international competitive bidding procedures with appropriate public notification.

Comments

Maritime infrastructure

Other links
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EUR 45 mio for Port of Tripoli in Lebanon

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 45 mio for Port of Tripoli in Lebanon
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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