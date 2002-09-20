National Grid Transmission II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
National Grid Company plc (“NGC”), owner and operator of the high voltage electricity transmission system in England and Wales.
Contact points:
Marcy Reed, Investor & Media Relations, Tel +44 20 7312 5779
Martin O'Donovan, Group Treasury, Tel +44 20 7312 5803
The promoter is implementing a multi-annual investment programme aimed at renewing, reinforcing and extending the England & Wales electricity transmission system. It is comprised of a large number of geographically dispersed schemes on the promoter's electricity transmission network.
The schemes proposed for EIB co-financing would enhance reliability and safety of electricity supply, facilitate new connections (including distributed and renewable generation) and reduce losses. In addition, a material portion of the schemes is located in regional development areas.
The Project primarily comes under Annex II of the Environmental Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC. Some of the Project schemes may be classified under Annex I and as such require formal EIA. These aspects, including compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation, will be assessed during project appraisal.
The promoter's investment programme includes new and replacement electricity cables, transformers, switchgear, overhead lines and towers. The procurement procedures adopted by the promoter comply with the relevant national and EU legislation (93/38/EEC). Such procedures will be verified during appraisal.
Electricity
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