Centro Intermodal de Barcelona II

Summary sheet
The project concerns the second phase of development of a multi-modal freight-handling zone (sea, air, rail and road) in the southern part of the expanding Barcelona port. The EIB has already contributed to financing the previous phase of this project.
The project will help attract traffic to the Port of Barcelona by offering well located facilities to transport, freight handling companies and shippers. It will also improve intermodality (seaport, airport, road, rail) and communications between the Barcelona hinterland and third countries through more efficient logistics chains.
The promoter is required to respect the regulations imposed by the Directive 97/11/EC. An Environmental Impact Assessment has been carried out. In accordance with its normal procedure, the Bank will ensure that appropriate measures have been taken as regards environmental protection; in particular special measures for impact mitigation have been clearly identified during the design process.
The promoter is required to respect the EU directives as regards invitations to tender.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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