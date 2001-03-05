Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MALLORCA SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT - AFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 61,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 61,000,000
Solid waste : € 61,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/09/2002 : € 61,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/09/2002
20010305
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Mallorca solid waste management
Tirme, S.A. (Concesionaria para la gestión de los resíduos urbanos de Mallorca del Consell de Mallorca)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the total project cost
Around EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves a number of investments related to the integrated waste management system on the island of Mallorca. The EIB has already contributed to financing the construction of the waste incineration plant in Mallorca

The project will contribute to the rationalization of waste management on the island, reducing the landfill of waste and increasing the recycling of materials, as well as promoting the rational use of energy

Environmental aspects

The project complies with Directive 91/156/EEC on waste by promoting the recycling and processing of waste. The promoter is required to respect the norms imposed by the Directive 97/11/EC

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications