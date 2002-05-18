Universidades de Valencia II

Summary sheet
The project corresponds to the second and third phase of the second Investment Plan of Universities. This comprises the modernisation and construction of educational infrastructure in the universities of the Autonomous Community of Valencia.
The implementation of the project is expected to generate educational benefits by improving the learning environment of students and will provide modern teaching facilities in terms of infrastructure and tools/equipment. In addition, the project will contribute to provide adequate research infrastructure.
The promoter is required to respect the environmental regulations imposed by the local laws that transpose European Union directives. In accordance with its normal procedure, the Bank will examine that appropriate measures have been taken as regards environmental protection.
Procurement procedures applied by the promoter are expected to be in compliance with Council Directives applicable to public authorities procurement and national legislation, and will be reviewed during appraisal.
Education.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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