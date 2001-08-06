Vestforbraending Waste Incineration II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
I/S Vestforbraending.
Ejbymosevej 219.
DK-2600 Glostrup.
Construction of a new CHP incineration line in replacement of existing older heat-only producing waste incineration facilities on the company site near Glostrup (Copenhagen suburb). The project comprises the construction of a new furnace, a new steam boiler, a turbine generator as well as the fitting of a flue gas treatment equipment.
The project (new “Anlaeg-6”) will replace part of existing older heat producing waste incineration facilities in order to meet new national legislation requiring the cogeneration of heat and power. The project enhances the energy recovery from the combustion process of the waste by producing both, electricity for sale to the public grid, and heat for district heating.
The project contributes to reducing atmospheric pollution in that the additional electricity generated from the waste displaces fossil fuel fired electricity production. The incineration line will be equipped with a flue gas cleaning system, keeping emissions below national and EU levels. The project is part of a larger municipal incineration complex in which it constitutes a replacement of existing lines.
Bidding procedures will incorporate EU procurement directives where applicable.
Environment and Energy.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.