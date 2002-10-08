TDC MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Summary sheet
TDC A/S
Noerregade 21
DK 0900 Copenhagen C
Denmark
Contact point: Mrs Agneta Björkman, Senior Vice President, Group Treasury
TDC's medium-term investment programme focuses on:
- the roll-out of broadband access by TDC Tele Danmark to residential customers and business through the establishment of a DSL- and IP-based infrastructure supported by an efficient and high-capacity transmission network.
- packet switched technology for mobile systems by TDC Mobile. It includes upgrade and capacity expansion of the GSM/GPRS network and investments for the launching of 3rd generation (UMTS) mobile telecom services.
The TDC Investment programme will provide broadband access over:
- the fixed telecommunications network. In relation to residential customers the aim is to support high-speed internet-access. In relation to the business-segment the aim is to provide integrated data- and telephony solutions.
- the mobile telecommunications network. Denmark currently has high levels of internet and mobile voice use, but the mobile broadband will require additional investment to provide UMTS data services.
Both parts will require significant investments in the overall network, which carries both fixed and mobile telecommunications, to support customer access, data-network and transmission.
GSM/UMTS systems have limited environmental effects which can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures. Potential health risks from electromagnetic radiation are under study at an international level.
The promoter operates in a competitive market. All civil works and equipment will be procured following national and international enquiries.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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