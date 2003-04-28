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MOMA TITANIUM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 105,065,483.56
Countries
Sector(s)
Mozambique : € 105,065,483.56
Industry : € 105,065,483.56
Signature date(s)
30/06/2005 : € 2,750,000
18/06/2004 : € 15,000,000
29/04/2015 : € 21,306,500.64
18/06/2004 : € 26,008,982.92
18/06/2004 : € 40,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/06/2004
20010242
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Moma Titanium
Kenmare Resources Plc
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 55 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes the mining, concentration and separation of heavy mineral sands on the coast at Moma, near Angoche, Northern Province of Nampula.

Production and shipment of some 660 000 t/y of ilmenite, zircon and rutile.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A full environmental impact assessment was prepared, and an environmental impact management plan will be put in place both for the mining site and for the electricity line.

Bank’s guidelines will be followed.

Comments

Mining.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Photogallery

Expansion of a heavy mineral mine located in the north east coast of Mozambique
Moma Titanium
Photographer: Eberhard Gschwindt
©EIB
Expansion of a heavy mineral mine located in the north east coast of Mozambique
Moma Titanium
Photographer: Eberhard Gschwindt
©EIB
Expansion of a heavy mineral mine located in the north east coast of Mozambique
Moma Titanium
Photographer: Eberhard Gschwindt
©EIB
Expansion of a heavy mineral mine located in the north east coast of Mozambique
Moma Titanium
Photographer: Eberhard Gschwindt
©EIB
Expansion of a heavy mineral mine located in the north east coast of Mozambique
Moma Titanium
Photographer: Eberhard Gschwindt
©EIB
Expansion of a heavy mineral mine located in the north east coast of Mozambique
Moma Titanium
Photographer: Eberhard Gschwindt
©EIB
Expansion of a heavy mineral mine located in the north east coast of Mozambique
Moma Titanium
Photographer: Eberhard Gschwindt
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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