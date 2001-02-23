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PAPIER-RECYCLING SCHWARZE PUMPE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 80,000,000
Industry : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/03/2004 : € 80,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
24 April 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/03/2004
20010223
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Papier-Recycling Schwarze Pumpe
W. Hamburger AG, a company operating in the paper business since 1853, specialized in the waste paper-based production of corrugated cardboard raw materials, the manufacturing of corrugated cardboards and the conversion of cardboard into various products.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
up to EUR 80m.
up to EUR 169m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of a new greenfield test liner paper mill (265,000 t p.a.). The mill will be equipped with a corrugator of 40,000 t p.a.

The project actively supports EU policies by encouraging packaging waste recovery as well as the production of packaging materials based on recycled fibre. The project is expected to create more than 500 direct and indirect jobs in an area, which is characterized by significant unemployment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An EIA has been presented to competent authorities. The utilization of recycled paper as raw material sources for the plant is expected to have a positive impact on the environment.

The promoter is expected to use international negotiations amongst the few specialized engineering companies for the supply of the main equipment of the project.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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