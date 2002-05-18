Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BUCHAREST SCHOOL INFRA. REHAB. - AFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 112,200,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 112,200,000
Education : € 112,200,000
Signature date(s)
7/10/2003 : € 112,200,000

Summary sheet

Release date
18 May 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/10/2003
20010158
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Bucharest School Infrastructure Rehabilitation
Municipality of Bucharest
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 75 M
EUR 150 M
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is an educational estate rehabilitation programme in the city of Bucharest, comprising the upgrading of 100 schools.

The operation would assist the efforts of the Romanian Government to reduce the considerable pressure on their central budget, while providing valuable improvement for the educational infrastructure in the capital city.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Educational projects are not specifically mentioned under Annex I or Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC, however they can fall under Annex II as Urban Development projects. The project is dealing mainly with rehabilitation of educational buildings and usually an EIA is not required. The Bank will ascertain during the appraisal if the Romanian Environmental Authorities require an EIA for the project.

Works to be procured in accordance with Bank's rules – to be assessed during appraisal.

Comments

Education

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications