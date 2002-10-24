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STET HELLAS III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 100,000,000
Telecom : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2002 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2002
20010045
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STET Hellas III
STET Hellas, one of four mobile telephony operators in Greece
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
About EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

An investment programme covering the period 2002-2003 aimed at the company's GSM, GPRS, and, to a lesser extent, UMTS network.

To expand the promoter's existing GSM network as well as to cover the first phase of deployment for its newly licensed UMTS network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

GSM/UMTS systems have limited environmental effect, apart from the visual impact of base station towers. Potential health risks from electromagnetic radiation are under study at an international level.

Award of works, equipment supply and services contracts will comply with national and EU legislation.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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