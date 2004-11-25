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TIM RETE MOBILE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 600,000,000
Telecom : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/02/2005 : € 200,000,000
25/11/2004 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related press
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Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2004
20000538
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TIM Rete Mobile
TIM, Italy’s main provider of mobile telecoms services.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
About EUR 2 800 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments for the initial phase of development of a 3rd generation (UMTS) mobile telecoms network in some 100 main urban areas plus further expansion and enhancements, throughout Italy, to an existing 2nd generation (GSM) network so allowing for new transition data services (GPRS & EDGE).

To develop further the promoter’s mobile telecoms network so as to allow new high-speed data and other services to be offered throughout Italy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

No negative environmental impact is expected apart from the visual impact of the establishment of new mobile radio site antenna towers. Electromagnetic radiation from radio sites is well below EU limits under a more restrictive national legislation.

Purchase of equipment will be via international enquiry among the most qualified suppliers.

Other links
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EIB steps up “European Growth Initiative” activity

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB steps up “European Growth Initiative” activity
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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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