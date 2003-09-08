ENEL Contatori Digitali

Summary sheet
An investment programme covering the period 2000-2007 aimed at replacing current analogue meters with a digital remote metering infrastructure comprising 30 m digital electricity meters, network nodes and some management centres. The EIB eligible project period is from 2003 to 2005.
To modernise the metering services the company offers to the consumer.
The investment principally involves the substitution of existing analogue meters and the setting up and operation of data centres and a telecommunications network on power lines and using existing GSM networks. Any adverse environmental impact of the project is thus expected to be minimal. In addition, by allowing more efficient load management and a more rational use of energy, the project is expected to reduce the environmental impact of electricity production through more rational consumption .
Award of works, equipment supply and services contracts will comply with national and EU legislation.
R&D, Energy, Telecoms
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