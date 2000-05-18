Sviluppo Regione Lazio DOCUP 2000-2006

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Regione Lazio
Dott. L. Paderi
Via R. Raimondi Garibaldi 7
I-00147 Roma.
Co-financing of the Single Programming Document 2000-2006 of Lazio Region and other strategic investments included in bilateral agreements between the Italian State and the Region.
Support the Lazio region in the implementation of investment programmes aligned with EU objectives.
The Project includes a wide range of schemes, for which EIA procedures will be applied according to their size and location. The need for EIA is to be considered by the authorities responsible for such decisions, within the framework of the European Directives as transposed by Italian legislation.
The promoter follows EU procurement procedures, with all contracts over the relevant thresholds submitted to international tendering with OJEU publication.
Construction.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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