DFLSA GLOBAL FACILITIES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Setting up of a private sector development bank to provide long-term funding to small- and medium-scale enterprises for investment purposes, in the manufacturing, agro-industrial, mining, tourism, information technology and related services sectors.
The objective of the operation is to provide financing and enterprise development services for the creation, development and expansion of small- and medium scale enterprises in the productive sectors of Guyana and Suriname.
Investments made from these funds are expected to comply with environmental requirements for EIB financed projects. Larger projects may require an Environmental Impact Assessment.
Not applicable
Financial sector operation
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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