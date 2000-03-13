Autobahneckverbindung A 281 Bremen

Summary sheet
Construction of a 3.3 km long dual 2- to 3-lane motorway section through Bremen-Neustadt.
The project will contribute towards improving the urban environment and economic development in Bremen-Neustadt and of the city of Bremen as a whole. It will substantially improve traffic conditions in Bremen Neustadt and the industries in its immediate vicinity being the ports on the left bank of the Weser, the Bremen airport and a large logistics centre. Furthermore, it is expected that traffic relief on the urban road network will lead to improvements in road safety, as well as in the environmental situation (e.g. reduced severance and noise levels).
The project will have major positive effects on neighbouring residential areas through reduction of noise, vibrations, emissions of harmful substances and severance. The project will contribute directly to urban regeneration and development of the entire district. The project has an overall positive environmental impact.
The procurement procedures for construction work will conform to EU Directives. The project will be tendered with a view to also mobilising medium-sized enterprises and achieving better cost control.
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