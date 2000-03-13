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AUTOBAHNECKVERBINDUNG A 281 BREMEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 94,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 94,000,000
Transport : € 94,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2003 : € 10,000,000
30/05/2002 : € 15,000,000
1/12/2004 : € 15,000,000
22/06/2005 : € 54,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
27 July 2001
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/05/2002
20000313
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Autobahneckverbindung A 281 Bremen
Freie Hansestadt Bremen
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
up to EUR 125 million
EUR 256.8 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 3.3 km long dual 2- to 3-lane motorway section through Bremen-Neustadt.

The project will contribute towards improving the urban environment and economic development in Bremen-Neustadt and of the city of Bremen as a whole. It will substantially improve traffic conditions in Bremen Neustadt and the industries in its immediate vicinity being the ports on the left bank of the Weser, the Bremen airport and a large logistics centre. Furthermore, it is expected that traffic relief on the urban road network will lead to improvements in road safety, as well as in the environmental situation (e.g. reduced severance and noise levels). 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have major positive effects on neighbouring residential areas through reduction of noise, vibrations, emissions of harmful substances and severance. The project will contribute directly to urban regeneration and development of the entire district. The project has an overall positive environmental impact. 

The procurement procedures for construction work will conform to EU Directives. The project will be tendered with a view to also mobilising medium-sized enterprises and achieving better cost control.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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